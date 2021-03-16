Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars Volume 1, Available For Amazon Pre-Order


Yesssss! Now is the time to land your Amazon pre-order copy of the trade paperback Transformers: Beast Wars Volume 1, scheduled for December 14, 2021 release. In the future, the planet Cybertron belongs to the scientific-minded Maximals and the action-oriented Predacons! When a crew of Predacons, led by the successor to the Megatron name, steal a golden disk and a ship capable of traveling through time, it’s up to Optimus Primal and his Maximal crew–Rattrap, Rhinox, Cheetor, and new character Nyx–to catch them! Volume 1 collects issues #1-6 of the 12-issue series. Contribute to the ongoing Beast Wars discussion &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars Volume 1, Available For Amazon Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



