CNBC with a partnership agreement with the Transformers Franchise has posted
a small article discussing the future of the Live Action Movie Franchise. “If you look at the numbers, international has to be at the forefront,” Paul Dergarabedian (senior media analyst for comScore) said. “Appealing to global audiences is the driving force.” That’s why this summer a fifth “Transformers” film, “The Last Knight,” will hit theaters. While several cast members of the “Pirates” franchise have hinted that there could be more films in the future, the studio does not currently have any plans for a sixth installment. “Transformers,” on » Continue Reading.
The post Four More Transformers Films To Follow After Transformers: The Last Knight?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...