Toys “R” Us Singapore was kind to send our way a a sheet*showcasing their Transformers: The Last Knight Promotion and various other*Transformers Toy Offers they have at the moment. We were informed that the promotion and all listed prices are valid only till July 31st, 2017. For the Transformers: The Last Knight promotion, all Transformers toy purchases over Singapore $200/- will receive Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Battle Damaged Bumblebee and for all Transformers toy purchases above Singapore $25 will receive a *Transformers: The Last Knight Goodie Bag. TLK Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet is discounted by SGD 30/- » Continue Reading.
