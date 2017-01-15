Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Moschino x Transformers Collection at Milan Fashion Show


Looks like The Transformers are going high fashion! This week Moschino held their combined Fall menswear and Pre-Fall womenswear fashion show in Milan. A key part of their show were clothes featuring classic Transformers Generation 1 box art turned into prints and then worked into their designs. It’s something I never thought I’d see but it’s a sight to behold none the less. Whether these will be remixed and worked into more standard fare that us regular folk could actually pull off is unknown, but here’s hoping. Read on to check out a selection of pictures from their &#187; Continue Reading.

