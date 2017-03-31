Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,283

Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor announced, introducing Cybertronian Space Knight



In a bit of fairly unexpected news, IDW Publishing announced today as part of its WonderCon presence that a new Transformers/Rom crossover series will be starting in July, Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor. John Barber and Christos Gage will be writing the book, while fan-favourite More Than Meets The Eye artist Alex Milne will be*returning to provide artwork! Taking place around 200 years before the current IDW books, this series revolves around new character Stardrive, a Cybertronian raised by the Solstar Order, the organization to which Rom the Space Knight belongs to. When Starscream learns of Stardrive’s existence, Transformers and



The post







More... In a bit of fairly unexpected news, IDW Publishing announced today as part of its WonderCon presence that a new Transformers/Rom crossover series will be starting in July, Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor. John Barber and Christos Gage will be writing the book, while fan-favourite More Than Meets The Eye artist Alex Milne will be*returning to provide artwork! Taking place around 200 years before the current IDW books, this series revolves around new character Stardrive, a Cybertronian raised by the Solstar Order, the organization to which Rom the Space Knight belongs to. When Starscream learns of Stardrive’s existence, Transformers and » Continue Reading. The post Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor announced, introducing Cybertronian Space Knight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________