Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,283
Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor announced, introducing Cybertronian Space Knight


In a bit of fairly unexpected news, IDW Publishing announced today as part of its WonderCon presence that a new Transformers/Rom crossover series will be starting in July, Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor. John Barber and Christos Gage will be writing the book, while fan-favourite More Than Meets The Eye artist Alex Milne will be returning to provide artwork! Taking place around 200 years before the current IDW books, this series revolves around new character Stardrive, a Cybertronian raised by the Solstar Order, the organization to which Rom the Space Knight belongs to. When Starscream learns of Stardrive's existence, Transformers and

The post Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor announced, introducing Cybertronian Space Knight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
