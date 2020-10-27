|
ThreeZero DLX Scale Transformers The Last Knight Bumblebee Revealed
ThreeZero
have released a teaser pic for the DLX scale Transformers The Last Knight Bumblebee.* On first glance it looks like the Premium scale one that came out a bit ago (which we reviewed* here
), but this is an all new figure in their smaller DLX size.* It stands at 8.5 inches tall.* No word on release date, accessories or price, but these usually come in between 150 and 200 USD.* Stay tuned for more details!  
