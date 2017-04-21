Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page XM Studios G1 Galvatron Statue Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,325
XM Studios G1 Galvatron Statue Color Prototype


Via the*Transformers Generation One G1*FB Group*we can share for you our first look at the colored prototype of the*XM Studios G1 Galvatron Statue. XM Studios had already impressed us with their stylized and original designs for*Optimus Prime,*Soundwave,*Grimlock,*Bumblebee,*Megatron.*Starscream*and Nemesis Prime among others. The new images come from XM Studios booth at Singapore Comic Con 2022. Galvatron has been sculpted in a shooting pose holding the Matrix on his left arm and standing on top of a Unicron-inspired detailed base. Another image reveal an alternative pose with a bent right &#187; Continue Reading.

The post XM Studios G1 Galvatron Statue Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.