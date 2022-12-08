Thanks to*the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
the storyboard of the classic G1 episode "Attack Of The Autobots" is now available online. This storyboard was drawn by six artists, including Peter "Aeon Flux" Chung, this set appears to be working off the first draft script instead of the finalised one. As the majority of dialogue is completely different to what was broadcast. Also, Act II includes a vastly different look and approach to the episode's central plot device: the recharging chamber Read this and even more G1 storyboards at the Sunbow Marvel Archive website
.
