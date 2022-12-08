Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Cartoon ?Attack Of The Autobots? Storyboard Available Online


Thanks to*the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*the storyboard of the classic G1 episode ?Attack Of The Autobots? is now available online. This storyboard was drawn*by six artists, including Peter “Aeon Flux” Chung, this set appears to be working off the first draft script instead of the finalised one. As the majority of dialogue is completely different to what was broadcast. Also, Act II includes a vastly different look and approach to the episode’s central plot device: the recharging chamber Read this and even more G1 storyboards at the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website. Click on the discussion button below and share your &#187; Continue Reading.

