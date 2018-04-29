Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,176

Masterpiece Movie MPM-05 Barricade At Amazon.com



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Dilbertron for reporting in our forums that*Masterpiece Movie MPM-05 Barricade is listed at Amazon.com. MPM-05 Barricade is priced*$79.99 but while you are able to add it to your cart and order it, the item*is listed as temporary out stock. You can find the listing



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Dilbertron for reporting in our forums that*Masterpiece Movie MPM-05 Barricade is listed at Amazon.com. MPM-05 Barricade is priced*$79.99 but while you are able to add it to your cart and order it, the item*is listed as temporary out stock. You can find the listing here, *be sure we will update any new information about this item once it's available.





