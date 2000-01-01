Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:12 PM   #1
hotrod75
Mini-Con
hotrod75's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: canada
Posts: 7
Megatron Gun for MP-13/MP-11SW
Looking for a Megatron gun that came with:

Takara MP-13 Soundwave
Hasbro MP-02 Soundwave
or Takara MP-11SW Skywarp.

If anyone in the GTA has an extra Megatron gun, please msg your price.

Thanks!
