Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page KD's Transformer Sales! - Calgary
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:41 PM   #1
KlownDie
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Posts: 7
KD's Transformer Sales! - Calgary
Hi All,

I have several transformers for sale. Please send me a PM if you're interested in any of the items below, or would like additional pictures.
Thanks for taking a look at my sales thread!

MISB = Mint In Sealed Box (never opened)
MIB = Mint In Box (Opened, and most likely displayed)

Shipping is extra.

Third Party
DX9 Chigurh - $150 - (MIB). Professional Custom painted
FanToys Quakewave - $100 - Complete. Forearm replacement installed. Electronics do not work (wires were cut for the replacement)
NeoArt Toys Rampage - $30 - (MIB)
KBB Tank (Black Megatron) - $45 - (MIB)
WeiJiang MO1-B Commander - $70. Complete. but 1 leg is broken
Fans Project Flameblast - $45 - (MIB)
Toyworld Aurora - $30 - (MIB)
Warbotron X-Ray upgrade kit - $20 (MISB)
TransArt Toys Optimal Optimus - $60 (MISB)
DX9 Gewalt - $150 - (MIB)

Hasbro / Takara Tomy
Takara Tomy AM-15 Darkness Megatron - $110 - (MIB)
THS-01 Hybrid Style Galaxy Convoy - $150 (MIB)

Other
MG Unicorn Gundam Model Kit - $60 (MISB)
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6567.JPG Views: 4 Size: 78.6 KB ID: 36636   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6572.JPG Views: 3 Size: 57.4 KB ID: 36637   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6573.JPG Views: 4 Size: 64.7 KB ID: 36638   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6574.JPG Views: 4 Size: 79.0 KB ID: 36639   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6575.JPG Views: 5 Size: 94.7 KB ID: 36640  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6576.JPG Views: 4 Size: 65.1 KB ID: 36641   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6580.JPG Views: 5 Size: 95.8 KB ID: 36642   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6581.JPG Views: 2 Size: 69.3 KB ID: 36643   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6582.JPG Views: 3 Size: 95.0 KB ID: 36644   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6583.JPG Views: 5 Size: 96.6 KB ID: 36645  

Click image for larger version Name: 2rh1lxj.jpg Views: 1 Size: 60.7 KB ID: 36646   Click image for larger version Name: 2s7xcsp.jpg Views: 2 Size: 56.2 KB ID: 36647  
Last edited by KlownDie; Yesterday at 11:45 PM.
KlownDie is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Sky Lynx Toy Complete With Box Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Omega Supreme Complete W Box Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS CUSTOM MP TFC Superion combiner (aerialbots) masterpiece size
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Ultra Magnus Complete W Box Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Predacon 4 Divebomb Complete W Box Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage 1985 Generation 1 G1 Transformers Robot Galvatron Exc In Box
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Dinobot Flamethrower Slag W Box Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.