KD's Transformer Sales! - Calgary
Hi All,
I have several transformers for sale. Please send me a PM if you're interested in any of the items below, or would like additional pictures.
Thanks for taking a look at my sales thread!
MISB = Mint In Sealed Box (never opened)
MIB = Mint In Box (Opened, and most likely displayed)
Shipping is extra.
Third Party
DX9 Chigurh - $150 - (MIB). Professional Custom painted
FanToys Quakewave - $100 - Complete. Forearm replacement installed. Electronics do not work (wires were cut for the replacement)
NeoArt Toys Rampage - $30 - (MIB)
KBB Tank (Black Megatron) - $45 - (MIB)
WeiJiang MO1-B Commander - $70. Complete. but 1 leg is broken
Fans Project Flameblast - $45 - (MIB)
Toyworld Aurora - $30 - (MIB)
Warbotron X-Ray upgrade kit - $20 (MISB)
TransArt Toys Optimal Optimus - $60 (MISB)
DX9 Gewalt - $150 - (MIB)
Hasbro / Takara Tomy
Takara Tomy AM-15 Darkness Megatron - $110 - (MIB)
THS-01 Hybrid Style Galaxy Convoy - $150 (MIB)
Other
MG Unicorn Gundam Model Kit - $60 (MISB)
