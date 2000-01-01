Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Preorders
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:13 AM   #1
ssjgoku22
Armada
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 696
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Preorders
This thing looks amazing, but how do you order it? Ages 3 and up is out of stock and other sites have preorders still up, but the release dates are all over the place. If anyone knows a good site, please post it here.
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers TAV33 Adventurr Giant Optimus Prime
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMER BINOCULAR SCOPEMAN
Transformers
Transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers Classics Generations Autobot Lot - 12 figures!
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Tyrantron Megatron MMC Reformatted R-28
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:03 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.