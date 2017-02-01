Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,914

Nuremberg Toy Fair 2017 Is Now Open



Gates are now open at Nuremberg, Germany for the biggest European Toy Fair of this year. A new record: 2,871 exhibitors will be presenting some 75,000 toylines at the 68th edition of Nuremberg Toy Fair. Hasbro, one of the biggest exhibitors on the fairgrounds will be unveiling their 2017 lineup for the first time; a tradition which they usually reserved for the London Toy Fair. The lineup features Transformers: The Last Knight, Transformers Generations line for 2017 and the same for Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Other than official images and information sent to us, we do not expect lots and



