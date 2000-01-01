Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:23 PM   #1
Grimlocked
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 25
Recommendations - Lancer
Hey everyone,

Which website do you all recommend to get Lancer? I can't seem to find her other than on HasbroPulse. Thanks!
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #2
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,899
Re: Recommendations - Lancer
I bought from ages 3 and up but I think they're sold out now.
