Super_Megatron
MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron Transformation Video


YouTube user*Minhduc Pham uploaded a video where we can finally check MP Megatron transformation. It also shows all extra parts and bonus, articulation and details about the official incarnation of the leader of the Decepticons. Transformation starts at 13:36 min. Aside aesthetics and personal preferences, this is a very complex but solid transformation and a fine piece of Takara's engineering. You can also check the full video to confirm some interesting details, like improved hands, die-cast parts and the sound and voice gimmick (confirmed to be only in Japanese).

The post MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron Transformation Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



wervenom
Re: MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron Transformation Video
Well this will be that one time transformation figure and never again. Still can't wait to get my hands on him
