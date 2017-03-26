Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,251

MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron Transformation Video



YouTube user*Minhduc Pham uploaded a video where we can finally check MP Megatron transformation. It also shows all extra parts and bonus, articulation and details about the official incarnation of the leader of the Decepticons. Transformation starts at 13:36 min. Aside aesthetics and personal preferences, this is a very complex but solid transformation and a fine piece of Takara’s engineering. You can also check the full video to confirm some interesting details, like improved hands, die-cast parts and the sound and voice gimmick (confirmed to be only in Japanese). Don’t forget to click on the bar and share your opinions



