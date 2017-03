Today, 11:40 AM #1 Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,251 Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Season 3: Combiner Force To Contain 26 Episodes





Thanks to Hasbro Studios‘ Thanks to Hasbro Studios‘ official Sales Guide, we have what looks as though the episode count for the 3rd Season of Robots In Disguise. Stated as 71 X 22 Minute episodes in total until the 2016 production year, this is a clear indication of a return to the old format. So far, the episode count for the show is as follows: Season #1 – 26 Episodes Season #2 –**13 Episodes Season #2.5 –**6 Episodes Since 45 Episodes have already aired, the remaining 26 will*add up to 71. Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3: Combiner Force is now

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge