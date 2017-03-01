Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,251
Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Season 3: Combiner Force To Contain 26 Episodes



Thanks to Hasbro Studios‘ official Sales Guide, we have what looks as though the episode count for the 3rd Season of Robots In Disguise. Stated as 71 X 22 Minute episodes in total until the 2016 production year, this is a clear indication of a return to the old format. So far, the episode count for the show is as follows: Season #1 – 26 Episodes Season #2 –**13 Episodes Season #2.5 –**6 Episodes Since 45 Episodes have already aired, the remaining 26 will*add up to 71. Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3: Combiner Force is now
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
