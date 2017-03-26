Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,251

Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 Combiner Force Is Now On Offer



Speaking to the press before the upcoming MIPTV Convention, Hasbro Studios stated that the next seasons of Transformers: Robots In Disguise and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic are now on offer. TV Networks can now pick up the 3rd Season (titled as Combiner Force) from Hasbro Studios to broadcast in near future. It was also told that consumers played a major role in deciding what content went into the show. “Kids told us what they wanted in our shows, and with each iteration, we take that on board and share it with our writers and directors.” We expect the



Speaking to the press before the upcoming MIPTV Convention, Hasbro Studios stated that the next seasons of Transformers: Robots In Disguise and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic are now on offer. TV Networks can now pick up the 3rd Season (titled as Combiner Force) from Hasbro Studios to broadcast in near future. It was also told that consumers played a major role in deciding what content went into the show. "Kids told us what they wanted in our shows, and with each iteration, we take that on board and share it with our writers and directors."

