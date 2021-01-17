We finally have new stock images of the Monopoly: Transformers Edition via Walmart website. This new board game was revealed via a Walmart listing
in early January this year. The Walmart listing have been updated with stock images that let us see the packaging and all the pieces of this Monopoly. The art features Evergreen design, plus Transformers characters tokens, bills with the Autobot/Decepticon insignia, Energon cubes and Energon bunkers and more. It’s listed here
for*$37.93 but it’s not available yet. Read the full product description after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Board! Monopoly: » Continue Reading.
