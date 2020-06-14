|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters And Cyberverse Scout ?Stealth? Bumblebee
Via Ozformers
*we can report that the new*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters*is our at Australian retail. New Battle Master Slitherfang and the re-releaded*Rung*were found at the Gepps Crossing Toyworld in Adelaide, South Australia. To top it all, we have our first world sighting of the new*Cyberverse Scout “Stealth” Bumblebee*which we reported in June
. It was found at Kmart stores. Happy hunting!
