|
Takara Tomy Bumblebee Movie Toyline Promotional Video
Thanks to TFND Facebook Group
*we have a very interesting*Takara Tomy Bumblebee Movie Toyline Promotional Video with some nice surprises for collectors. We have images of the upcoming Bumblebee The Movie toys for the Japanese market, including Studio Series toys too: Power Charge Bumblebee. Remarking all his gimmicks. Kakoii! Autobot Leader Legendary Optimus Prime. We have a brief stop-motion transforming sequence. Turbo Changer Series. Takara Tomy 1-step toys. We have: TC-14 Optimus Prime (G1 Style), TC-15 Barricade and*TC-16 Bumblebee (VW Beetle). Studio Series SS-16 Bumblebee (VW Beetle). With some more cool stop-motion* transforming videos, remarking the scale between toys. From » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Bumblebee Movie Toyline Promotional Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.