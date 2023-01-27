TFcon is very pleased to welcome Travis Artz the voice of Hot Rod in Transformers Cyberverse as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
. Travis will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Travis Artz is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com
