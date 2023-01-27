Via*??????? on Facebook
*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #300 features some new images of Masterpiece Seizan and Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts figures for the Japanese market. This month we have only 3 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Masterpiece MPG-05 Seizan ? Two pages with new promotional images of the next Masterpiece Trainbot. Studio Series releases For June 2023 ?*We have images of the Japanese release of the first Rise Of The Beasts figures:*SS-103 Bumblebee and SS-104 Battletrap. Keep in mind that Takara Tomy use a different numeration than Hasbro. Click on the bar to see » Continue Reading.
