Today, 10:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,525
Figure King No. 300 Scans ? Masterpiece Seizan & Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts


Via*??????? on Facebook*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #300 features some new images of Masterpiece Seizan and Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts figures for the Japanese market. This month we have only 3 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Masterpiece MPG-05 Seizan ? Two pages with new promotional images of the next Masterpiece Trainbot. Studio Series releases For June 2023 ?*We have images of the Japanese release of the first Rise Of The Beasts figures:*SS-103 Bumblebee and SS-104 Battletrap. Keep in mind that Takara Tomy use a different numeration than Hasbro. Click on the bar to see &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 300 Scans ? Masterpiece Seizan & Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




