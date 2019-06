ironclaugh Armada Join Date: Dec 2013 Location: Sudbury, ON Posts: 646

GRAPHIC-CON SUDBURY - TF Vendor



Just wanted to let those people of Northern Ontario know that I will be vending at GRAPHIC-CON 2019 in Sudbury, ON.



https://www.facebook.com/events/382932185835459/?ti=as



I will be operating the Relics from Cybertron booth and will be offering a wide selection of G1, MP and 3P Transformers. The event runs all day on Saturday, June 8th at the Sudbury arena.

