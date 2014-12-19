|
Last Month To Download Transformers: Robots In Disguise Mobile Game App
On December 19th, 2014, Hasbro released
a brand new mobile game based on their [then] upcoming cartoon series Transformers: Robots In Disguise. The app may have not gotten a massive mainstream popularity, but it was a treasure trove of information for the fans of the show and the toyline. With frequent updates, the app gave animation model renders, 3D toy images and plot information well ahead of their official releases. Furthermore, the game was completely free of charge to download and featured zero in-app purchases and micro-transactions; something that is extremely rare in this day and age. Alas, June » Continue Reading.
