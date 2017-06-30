|
Transformers The Last Knight IMAX VR Experience Details
Transformers: The Last Knight is trooping onward with additional promotional material to supplement the film. The movie will get a companion virtual reality game in IMAX VR locations. It lasts about 5 minutes and is produced by Michael Bay himself. Transformers: The Last Knight VR Experience is a single-player, VR shooter that teams players with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Hound to recover a powerful weapon from the Decepticons. They must protect and securely transport the weapon in order to prevent the destruction of a nearby metropolis. Putting players right into the action straight away, the experience sees them immediately being » Continue Reading.
More...
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.