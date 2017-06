Transformers The Last Knight IMAX VR Experience Details

Transformers: The Last Knight is trooping onward with additional promotional material to supplement the film. The movie will get a companion virtual reality game in IMAX VR locations. It lasts about 5 minutes and is produced by Michael Bay himself. Transformers: The Last Knight VR Experience is a single-player, VR shooter that teams players with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Hound to recover a powerful weapon from the Decepticons. They must protect and securely transport the weapon in order to prevent the destruction of a nearby metropolis. Putting players right into the action straight away, the experience sees them immediately being