Today, 07:56 PM #1 Maloknazh Generation 1 Join Date: Feb 2010 Location: Ottawa Posts: 51 Malware's Clearout - Hot Toys, Transformers, Figuarts Ect Hey everyone,

Looking to get most of this out of my collection and clear some space, but I am looking for a couple figures. Willing to trade for them.

All figures shipped from Ottawa, pickup available if you are close.





WANTS

Planet X PX-11 Apocalypse Full Set

Planet X Seekers

Planet X Pluto

Takara LG-EX TRANSFORMERS ZONE BIG POWERED



Hot Toys/One Sixth

Arkham Knight Batman - 500

Super Alloy Batman (Cape attached to body, the magnets were useless) - 200

BBK A Clown w/ Legio7 Workshop Headsculpt - 140

Coreplay CPWF-01 Successor (Sylvanas from WoW) - 275



Hasbro

Victorion - Complete w/o Paperwork - 120

Titan Returns Chromedome - 20



S.H. Figuarts

Kamen Rider W CycloneJoker - 60

Kamen Rider W Heat 2-Pack EFFECT STAFF BROKEN - 40

Kamen Rider OOO TaToBa - 60

Kamen Rider OOO Ankh Stand Set - No Box - 40



Figma

Haruhi Suzumiya Summer Ver. 55





