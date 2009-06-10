|
Malware's Clearout - Hot Toys, Transformers, Figuarts Ect
Hey everyone,
Looking to get most of this out of my collection and clear some space, but I am looking for a couple figures. Willing to trade for them.
All figures shipped from Ottawa, pickup available if you are close.
WANTS
Planet X PX-11 Apocalypse Full Set
Planet X Seekers
Planet X Pluto
Takara LG-EX TRANSFORMERS ZONE BIG POWERED
Hot Toys/One Sixth
Arkham Knight Batman - 500
Super Alloy Batman (Cape attached to body, the magnets were useless) - 200
BBK A Clown w/ Legio7 Workshop Headsculpt - 140
Coreplay CPWF-01 Successor (Sylvanas from WoW) - 275
Hasbro
Victorion - Complete w/o Paperwork - 120
Titan Returns Chromedome - 20
S.H. Figuarts
Kamen Rider W CycloneJoker - 60
Kamen Rider W Heat 2-Pack EFFECT STAFF BROKEN - 40
Kamen Rider OOO TaToBa - 60
Kamen Rider OOO Ankh Stand Set - No Box - 40
Figma
Haruhi Suzumiya Summer Ver. 55
