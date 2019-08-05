Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,194

Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Wave 3 Ultimate Class Grimlock Out At US



2005 Boards member*Fc203*is giving us the heads up that the*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Wave 3 Ultimate Class Grimlock*is out At US Retail. This new Grimlock figure is similar in size to a modern Leader class toy and features a fun*” Seismic Stomp” Action Attack gimmick. this big and fun Grimlock toy was found at Walmart in Houston, Texas. Happy hunting one and all!



