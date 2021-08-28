Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,058

Here we are bringing you a recap of RenegadeCon 2021 (Day 1) for all the featured Transformer content.* Summary: Transformers Deck-Building Game. Promo Packs.* A Decepticons expansion: A Rising Darkness announced. Transformers Role Playing Game announced. Starter adventure: A Beacon Of Hope. Reveals. Deck-Building Game Cards. You can check out detailed information and screencaps, after the jump. Head on over to our sister site HISSTANK for the G.I. Joe coverage. First up was Transformers Deck-Building Game. It was announced that the game comes with a Promo Pack. In this game, well be playing as the Autobots and the player must



