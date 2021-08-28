|
TFW2005 Coverage Of RenegadeCon 2021: Day 1 Transformers Content
Here we are bringing you a recap of RenegadeCon 2021 (Day 1) for all the featured Transformer content.* Summary: Transformers Deck-Building Game. Promo Packs.* A Decepticons expansion: A Rising Darkness announced. Transformers Role Playing Game announced. Starter adventure: A Beacon Of Hope. Reveals. Deck-Building Game Cards. You can check out detailed information and screencaps, after the jump. Head on over to our sister site HISSTANK for the G.I. Joe coverage. First up was Transformers Deck-Building Game. It was announced that the game comes with a Promo Pack. In this game, well be playing as the Autobots and the player must » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Coverage Of RenegadeCon 2021: Day 1 Transformers Content
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca