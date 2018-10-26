|
Imaginarium Art Transformers Statues at SHCC 2018
Imaginarium Art had their selection of Transformers statues on display at Shanghai Comic Con 2018.* Included were Megatron, Optimus Prime, Jazz, Ironhide, Starscream, Thundercracker, Skywarp, and Grimlock/Wheelie/Sharkticon.* All are “G1 Upgraded” themed.* Read on to check out the images courtesy of BBICN
and Optimus Workshop.
