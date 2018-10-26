Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,327

Superfans Transformers Wall Statues at SHCC 2018



Superfans have on display a selection of their Transformers Movie themed Wall statues. These are 3D posters if you will, that light up and are highly detailed.* While hard to grasp here, they are very impressive in person, we saw them at SDCC 2018 as well.* Read on to check out the images courtesy of



The post







More... Superfans have on display a selection of their Transformers Movie themed Wall statues. These are 3D posters if you will, that light up and are highly detailed.* While hard to grasp here, they are very impressive in person, we saw them at SDCC 2018 as well.* Read on to check out the images courtesy of BBICN and Optimus Workshop. The post Superfans Transformers Wall Statues at SHCC 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.