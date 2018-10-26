|
Superfans Transformers Wall Statues at SHCC 2018
Superfans have on display a selection of their Transformers Movie themed Wall statues. These are 3D posters if you will, that light up and are highly detailed.* While hard to grasp here, they are very impressive in person, we saw them at SDCC 2018 as well.* Read on to check out the images courtesy of BBICN
and Optimus Workshop.  
The post Superfans Transformers Wall Statues at SHCC 2018
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.