Studio Series DOTM Megatron and Jetfire



This is a busy weekend, we have MCM London, Paris Comic Con, Shanghai Comic Con and TFcon here in the States!* Coming out of London Comic Con this morning, we have a look at Studio Series Leader Class Dark of the Moon Megatron and Jetfire.* Megatron comes with his cloak.* No word on if Jetfire will combine yet.* Stay tuned as more info and pics drop throughout the weekend!



