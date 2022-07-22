Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,649
James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2022


TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: legendary author James Roberts. A decade on from issue one, More Than Meets The Eye and follow up series Lost Light continue to burn strongly in the hearts of Transformers fans and the wider comic community alike; the books were rightly celebrated as winners of the Continued Excellence in Serial Comics, Best Sci-Fi comics for Comics Alliance, and IGN’s Best Series of 2018. Roberts is also known to Transformers fans for his work alongside Nick Roche on fan-favourite Last Stand of the Wreckers and the well-received Chaos storyline. Stay tuned to this space &#187; Continue Reading.

The post James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:23 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.