2022 guest announcement: legendary author James Roberts. A decade on from issue one, More Than Meets The Eye and follow up series Lost Light continue to burn strongly in the hearts of Transformers fans and the wider comic community alike; the books were rightly celebrated as winners of the Continued Excellence in Serial Comics, Best Sci-Fi comics for Comics Alliance, and IGN’s Best Series of 2018. Roberts is also known to Transformers fans for his work alongside Nick Roche on fan-favourite Last Stand of the Wreckers and the well-received Chaos storyline. Stay tuned to this space » Continue Reading.
