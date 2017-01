Takara Legends Astrotrain in box pictures.

Thanks to our site sponsor Robotkingdom*on its* Facebook *we have some great pictures of Takara-Tomy’s Legends Astrotrain in box. We can see the gorgeous new paint applications that make Astrotrain very show-accurate now. Pre-orders *are available at the moment and start shipping on 28th Jan 2017. You can check out the pictures and share your thoughts after the jump.The post Takara Legends Astrotrain in box pictures. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM