Super_Megatron
IDW April 2017 Transformers Solicitations


Thanks to PreviewsWorld, we have with us the IDW April 2017 Transformers Solicitations. This April, we will see: Transformers: Lost Light #5 Transformers: Lost Light #5 – Subscription Variant A Transformers: Lost Light #5 – Subscription Variant B Transformers: Till All Are One #9 Transformers: Till All Are One #9 – Subscription Variant Optimus Prime #6 Optimus Prime #6 – Subscription Variant A Optimus Prime #6 – Subscription Variant B Revolutionaries #5 Revolutionaries #5 – Subscription Variant A Revolutionaries #5 – Subscription Variant B Find out more about each solicitation, after the jump. Transformers: Lost Light #5 FEB170413 (W) &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW April 2017 Transformers Solicitations appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



