Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,967
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1


The 5-page preview of Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies issue #1 arrives on time from PREVIEWSworld for your New Comic Book Day pull list. Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), Geoff Senior (Cover Artist), John Giang (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Check out all the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Simon Furman returns! The beloved writer, accompanied by the equally accomplished Guido Guidi and John-Paul Bove, returns to tell a new tale in the original Transformers comic universe, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2 ORIGINAL 1983 TAKARA ROBOT TIME TRANSFORMERS WATCHES WITH WRIST BAND
Transformers
Transformers G1 vintage Metroplex figure 95% complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 vintage Omega Supreme figure 100% complete Must see!
Transformers
Transformers Master piece MP-13 Soundwave Takara Japan Mint Must see!
Transformers
Transfomers WFC War For Cybertron: Siege PHANTOMSTRIKE SQUADRON, MISB (Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.