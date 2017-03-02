Deadline is reporting
that the Bumblebee spinoff film, which is slated for a June 8, 2018 release date,*has a director: Travis Knight. *The only film Knight has directed to this point is the stop-motion animated feature, Kubo and the Two Strings, but the film was extremely well reviewed by audiences and critics alike with a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. *It was also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film and*Best Achievement in Visual Effects at this year’s Academy Awards. Knight’s other credits include being the lead animator for The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman and Coraline. He is also the president and » Continue Reading.
