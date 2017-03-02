Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,112
Bumblebee Spinoff Movie Gets a Director


Deadline is reporting that the Bumblebee spinoff film, which is slated for a June 8, 2018 release date, has a director: Travis Knight. The only film Knight has directed to this point is the stop-motion animated feature, Kubo and the Two Strings, but the film was extremely well reviewed by audiences and critics alike with a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Achievement in Visual Effects at this year's Academy Awards. Knight's other credits include being the lead animator for The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman and Coraline. He is also the president and

The post Bumblebee Spinoff Movie Gets a Director appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
