|
Possible New Transformers Titan Masters
Following up on our coverage from SDCC, several names of possible new Titans Return Titan Masters were revealed on the poster/cereal box of Trypticon Crunch. *The back of the (unfortunately) fake cereal box lists all of the Titan Masters in the Titans Return toyline, including some that may be yet to be shown: FENGUL – Optics Scorch LEINAD – Healer REFRACTOR – Invisibility ULTRA MAGNUS – Ultimate Intelligence Boost SCORPONOK – Ultimate Fireblast Boost Fengul and Refractor are currently a mystery, however one might be the Titan Master included with Transformers Tribute Orion Pax
. Leinad is “Daniel” spelled backwards, » Continue Reading.
The post Possible New Transformers Titan Masters
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.