Possible New Transformers Titan Masters

Following up on our coverage from SDCC, several names of possible new Titans Return Titan Masters were revealed on the poster/cereal box of Trypticon Crunch. *The back of the (unfortunately) fake cereal box lists all of the Titan Masters in the Titans Return toyline, including some that may be yet to be shown: FENGUL – Optics Scorch LEINAD – Healer REFRACTOR – Invisibility ULTRA MAGNUS – Ultimate Intelligence Boost SCORPONOK – Ultimate Fireblast Boost Fengul and Refractor are currently a mystery, however one might be the Titan Master included with Transformers Tribute Orion Pax . Leinad is “Daniel” spelled backwards, » Continue Reading. The post Possible New Transformers Titan Masters appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM