Courtesy of In Demand Toys Facebook
we have our first look at the highly anticipated*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout. We have a great set of official stock images showing off robot and alt mode and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the images. Blackout includes his partner Scorponok, blast effects and several weapons. We still have no concrete information about release date or price, but we may have additional information from the official Hasbro China reveal shortly. See all the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
