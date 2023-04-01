Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,673

Transformers writer Michael Charles Hill to attend TFcon Toronto 2023 Michael Charles Hill writer on the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon to TFcon Toronto 2023 happening July 14-16.



He worked on the episodes The Gambler, Starscream's Brigade, The Killing Jar, Ghost in the Machine, The Burden Hardest to Bear, and The Return of Optimus Prime, Part 2.



Mr. Hill will participate in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event.



