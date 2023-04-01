Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:48 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers writer Michael Charles Hill to attend TFcon Toronto 2023
TFcon is very pleased to welcome Michael Charles Hill writer on the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon to TFcon Toronto 2023 happening July 14-16.

He worked on the episodes The Gambler, Starscream's Brigade, The Killing Jar, Ghost in the Machine, The Burden Hardest to Bear, and The Return of Optimus Prime, Part 2.

Mr. Hill will participate in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event.

Tickets are still available at https://www.tfcon.ca
