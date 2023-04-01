TFcon is very pleased to welcome Michael Charles Hill
writer on the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon to TFcon Toronto 2023
happening July 14-16.
He worked on the episodes The Gambler
, Starscream's Brigade
, The Killing Jar
, Ghost in the Machine
, The Burden Hardest to Bear
, and The Return of Optimus Prime, Part 2
.
Mr. Hill will participate in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event.
Tickets are still available at https://www.tfcon.ca