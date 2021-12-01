Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded additional official in-hand images of the new*PF SS-02 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie). We have a closer look at PF SS-02 Optimus Prime figure which is a special redeco of Studio Series SS-38 Voyager Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime which tries to match what we saw in the Bumblebee movie. The images show Optimus in robot and truck mode but they were a bit dark, so we lightened them up a bit for you. See all the images after the break and the let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish SS-02 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) Additional Official In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...