Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Premium Finish SS-02 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) Additional Official


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded additional official in-hand images of the new PF SS-02 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie). We have a closer look at PF SS-02 Optimus Prime figure which is a special redeco of Studio Series SS-38 Voyager Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime which tries to match what we saw in the Bumblebee movie. The images show Optimus in robot and truck mode but they were a bit dark, so we lightened them up a bit for you.

The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish SS-02 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) Additional Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
