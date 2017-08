Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 38,616

Mississauga Collectors Expo 2017 is November 5th in Mississauga Ontario Mississauga Collectors Expo on Sunday, November 5th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. The promoter behind Ontario Collectors Con, 80s Toy Expo and TFcon brings you theonat the– 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. Attached Thumbnails





MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the __________________ TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special gueststhe voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop,the voice of G1 Devastator,the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars,the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer, Transformers Franchise Designerand Transformers comic book artistsand. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available . Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale