Old Today, 04:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2017 is November 5th in Mississauga Ontario
The promoter behind Ontario Collectors Con, 80s Toy Expo and TFcon brings you the Mississauga Collectors Expo on Sunday, November 5th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.
Mississauga%20Collectors%20Expo%20Logo%203.jpg  
