Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Happy holidays
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Yesterday, 07:37 PM
#
1
Yonoid
Alternator
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 983
Happy holidays
Have a great holidays everyone!
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for:
Energon cubes
Yonoid
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Yonoid
Find More Posts by Yonoid
Yesterday, 07:49 PM
#
2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,519
Re: Happy holidays
Yes & if you choose to drink, please be safe about it.
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
Yesterday, 08:10 PM
#
3
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,385
Re: Happy holidays
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Yonoid
Have a great holidays everyone!
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Xtreme987
Yes & if you choose to drink, please be safe about it.
Agreed on both counts.
__________________
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
View Public Profile
Send a private message to wervenom
Find More Posts by wervenom
Yesterday, 08:44 PM
#
4
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,360
Re: Happy holidays
May all your Christmas dreams (of PCA fuel) come true!
__________________
Check out my feedback thread!
positivelyken
View Public Profile
Send a private message to positivelyken
Find More Posts by positivelyken
Yesterday, 11:36 PM
#
5
GotBot
Robot Master
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 752
Re: Happy holidays
Happiest of holidays to you and yours. Best wishes in the New Year. Be safe everybody.
GotBot
View Public Profile
Send a private message to GotBot
Find More Posts by GotBot
Yesterday, 11:57 PM
#
6
79transam
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 210
Re: Happy holidays
Merry Christmas
Attached Thumbnails
79transam
View Public Profile
Send a private message to 79transam
Visit 79transam's homepage!
Find More Posts by 79transam
Today, 12:52 AM
#
7
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,760
Re: Happy holidays
Buonne Natale, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noel, Malakalikimaka and Merry Christmas to Everyone !!!!
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Tonestar
Find More Posts by Tonestar
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE AD 32 Movie Advance Deluxe Stinger MOSC
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:15 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.