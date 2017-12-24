Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 07:37 PM   #1
Yonoid
Happy holidays
Have a great holidays everyone!
Old Yesterday, 07:49 PM   #2
Xtreme987
Re: Happy holidays
Yes & if you choose to drink, please be safe about it.
Old Yesterday, 08:10 PM   #3
wervenom
Re: Happy holidays
Quote:
Originally Posted by Yonoid View Post
Have a great holidays everyone!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Xtreme987 View Post
Yes & if you choose to drink, please be safe about it.
Agreed on both counts.
Old Yesterday, 08:44 PM   #4
positivelyken
Re: Happy holidays
May all your Christmas dreams (of PCA fuel) come true!
Old Yesterday, 11:36 PM   #5
GotBot
Re: Happy holidays
Happiest of holidays to you and yours. Best wishes in the New Year. Be safe everybody.
Old Yesterday, 11:57 PM   #6
79transam
Re: Happy holidays
Merry Christmas
Old Today, 12:52 AM   #7
Tonestar
Re: Happy holidays
Buonne Natale, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noel, Malakalikimaka and Merry Christmas to Everyone !!!!
