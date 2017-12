Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 1,996

Power of the Primes Wave 1 Prime Masters Sighted Another big, or should I say small, sighting just in time for the holidays.



The first wave of Prime masters have made their way into Canadian shelves.



This wave includes:

Liege Maximo with Skullgrin armour

Micronus with Cloudburst armour

And

Vector Prime in Metalhawk armour



Perfect timing and perfect size to fill a stocking!!!