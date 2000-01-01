Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 02:33 PM
CanBot
Cybertron
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Other Coast Canada
Posts: 1,116
How to post puctures on forum?
Is there any way to directly upload and include pics on this site without using a third party website? If so, could someone please give me the way to do so? I have tried in the past and pics show up but really, really small.

Thanks!
__________________
"You're an idiot, Starscream!"
Reply With Quote
Yesterday, 03:07 PM
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,519
Re: How to post puctures on forum?
Are you sure the pics you already posted are really small ? cuz usually if you click on them they should go to there full size.
Reply With Quote
