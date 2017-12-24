Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Comixology IDW Titles 55% Off Sale


IDW Transformers comic readers have got a great deal in all IDW Titles on Comixology*including of course all Transformers issues. There’s a 55% off sale for all titles released after November, 29th, 2017.*You just have to use the code “IDW” at the cart page. The offer expires on*January 1st, 2018. A good opportunity to grab your favorite titles for a good price. You can now click on the bar to let us know what you think at the 2005 Boards!

