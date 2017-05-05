Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Isabela Moner Shares Her Transformers: The Last Knight Audition


Transformers: The Last Knight star actress Isabela Moner has shared details of her audition for the role in the upcoming Michael Bay movie. Apparently, judging by the footage from ‘Fight Like A Girl’ trailer (a.k.a Kids Choice Awards*2017 Trailer) for TLK, the scene she acted out during the audition may have been the scene where Izabella confronts Megatron and his Decepticon goons by shouting “I’m not afraid of you”. She and Mr. Bay went to a studio parking lot, where he asked her to pretend a Transformer was looming above as he filmed. He told her, I want you &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Isabela Moner Shares Her Transformers: The Last Knight Audition appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



