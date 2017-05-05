Transformers: The Last Knight star actress Isabela Moner has shared
details of her audition for the role in the upcoming Michael Bay movie. Apparently, judging by the footage from ‘Fight Like A Girl’ trailer (a.k.a Kids Choice Awards*2017 Trailer) for TLK, the scene she acted out during the audition may have been the scene where Izabella confronts Megatron and his Decepticon goons by shouting “I’m not afraid of you”. She and Mr. Bay went to a studio parking lot, where he asked her to pretend a Transformer was looming above as he filmed. He told her, I want you » Continue Reading.
