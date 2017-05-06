Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,553

Transformers: The Last Knight*Schick Hydro Razors ? Promotion And Commercial



Schick Hydro Razors are joining with Paramount Pictures for a special promotion based on*Transformers: The Last Knight. 2005 Boards Member*NebulanFree was lucky enough to spot the promotion at his local Walgreens and was kind to share it with all of us. Schick Hydro razors, blades and shaving cream will come in specially marked packaging featuring character art from the upcoming movie. The art is also spotted on the sides of product standees. A commercial for the promotion was also recorded by our member and all of the said*content can be found after the jump.



