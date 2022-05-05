Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,221

Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-13 Blackout Production Sample Images



Interested in the new Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-13 Blackout? Hasbro’s designer Sam Smith brings the rain… of images of a production sample of the latest installment in the Masterpiece Movie line. The images show Blackout in all his glory under natural light in his robot and alt mode plus some great shot groups next to other Masterpiece Movie toys. To top it all, Sam is also sharing his comments about this figure and how deco is planned to be. Keep in mind that these is not the final product, but they are working on the deco to be as accurate



