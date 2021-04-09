Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: July 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:23 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,435
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: July 2021


Ready your July pull list shuttle for launch with an overview of incoming IDW titles scheduled for arrival that month, via PREVIEWSworld: My Little Pony / Transformers II #4, Transformers #33 and Transformers Beast Wars #6. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: July 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Netflix WFC NEMESIS PRIME Spoiler Pack War for Cybertron Limited
Transformers
Maketoys transformers Hyper Novae
Transformers
Optimus Prime Powermaster Hasbro 2002 Re-Issue Mint Condition Open Box, Like New
Transformers
G1 transformers robot heroes mini diecast bumblebee megatron lot action figures
Transformers
vintage rock lords gobots ation figure Granite transformers tombstone lot Magmar
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:34 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.