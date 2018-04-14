Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 Spotted At Canadian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,090
Transformers: Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 Spotted At Canadian Retail


Good news for all our fellow Canadian Transfans! Friend site Cybertron.ca*reports that*Transformers: Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 were finally spotted at Canadian Retail. Cybertron.ca members Mishap and Cobra Commander found both Blackout and Grimlock*at Wal-Mart in Ontario for CAD 69.97 ($55 approximately) plus tax.* Happy hunting to all Canadian fans! Be sure to grab these great figures into your collections.

The post Transformers: Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 Spotted At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot G2 Insectticons 80s Metroplex Optimus Prime Trailer
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Decepticon SCOURGE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LUGNUT - HFTD VOYAGER CLASS
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Optimus Prime MPM-4 Takara Tomy Hasbro New
Transformers
Transformers Generations Lot of 5 FALL OF CYBERTRON FOC
Transformers
MASTERMIND CREATIONS OCULAR MAX PS-01 SPHINX Transformers Masterpiece Mirage
Transformers
HUGE Transformers Cybertron Unicron Trilogy LOT 28 Figures MIB/MOC + BONUS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.