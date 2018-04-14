|
Transformers: Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 Spotted At Canadian Retail
Good news for all our fellow Canadian Transfans! Friend site Cybertron.ca
*reports that*Transformers: Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 were finally spotted at Canadian Retail. Cybertron.ca members Mishap and Cobra Commander found both Blackout and Grimlock*at Wal-Mart in Ontario for CAD 69.97 ($55 approximately) plus tax.* Happy hunting to all Canadian fans! Be sure to grab these great figures into your collections.
